Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 60,609 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 373,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.93 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

