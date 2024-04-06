Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 2,392.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BMI opened at $159.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.29. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.53 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Further Reading

