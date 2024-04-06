Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.