Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.52

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.52 and traded as low as $21.24. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 207,599 shares traded.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 150,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 529,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 89,240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,124,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,970 shares during the period.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.