Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.16 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 619,152 shares traded.

Goldplat Stock Up 7.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.00 million, a P/E ratio of 775.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.16.

About Goldplat

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

