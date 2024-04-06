Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 176,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $185.07 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $186.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average of $153.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

