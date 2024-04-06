Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading 17.1% Higher

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 472,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 134,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Group Eleven Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$48.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

