GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in GSK were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 6.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.2% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

