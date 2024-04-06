H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares changing hands.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.38.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

