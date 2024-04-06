Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

