Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $252.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.42 and a 200 day moving average of $221.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

