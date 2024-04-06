Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $510,300. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

