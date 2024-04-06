Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,020,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after buying an additional 114,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $69.55.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

