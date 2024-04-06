Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,034 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after buying an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of eBay by 82.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $50,018,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

EBAY opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

