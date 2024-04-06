Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RSG opened at $188.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

