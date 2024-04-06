Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 896,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Baker Chad R lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 97,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.