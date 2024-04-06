Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.50 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

