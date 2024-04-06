Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

