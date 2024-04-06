Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,300.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,258.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,159.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

