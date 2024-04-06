Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in SBA Communications by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $267.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.40 and a 200-day moving average of $222.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

