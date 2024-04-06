Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,167 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.27 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

