Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after acquiring an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 37.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 832,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $4,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

