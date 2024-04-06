Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

ACGL opened at $94.90 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

