Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HP alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.