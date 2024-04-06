Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 110 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after buying an additional 225,074 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $679,269,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $127.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average of $128.73. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $232.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

