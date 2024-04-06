Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,290 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Entergy stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

