Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,390 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

KR opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

