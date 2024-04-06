Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 176 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $255.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.23 and a 200-day moving average of $224.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

