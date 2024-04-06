Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 213 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Up 0.6 %

Moderna stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $163.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,021 shares of company stock worth $8,372,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

