Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 268 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Edison International alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $70.82 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.