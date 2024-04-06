Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 76 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,273,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $341.87 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.51 and a 200-day moving average of $317.73.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

