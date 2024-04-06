Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 89 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.82.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $376.77 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

