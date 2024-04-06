Head to Head Analysis: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) versus Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) and Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Fitell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $191.21 million 0.59 -$12.02 million ($0.82) -10.70 Fitell $4.80 million 19.11 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Fitell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fitell 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Outdoor Brands and Fitell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.23%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Fitell.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Fitell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands -5.47% 0.78% 0.60% Fitell N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fitell shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Fitell on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

