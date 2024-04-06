Head to Head Analysis: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) vs. United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 24.41% 17.46% 1.49% United Bancorp 21.88% 15.32% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Commerce Bancshares and United Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 0 5 0 0 2.00 United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $53.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.43%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend for 56 consecutive years and United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of United Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and United Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.95 billion 3.52 $477.06 million $3.63 14.58 United Bancorp $40.90 million 1.97 $8.95 million $1.57 9.02

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats United Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; retail branch network; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

