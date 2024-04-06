Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

