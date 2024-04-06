HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,337 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.64% of HomeStreet worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 47.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 140,357 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 213.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $261.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.32.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanne R. Harrell bought 1,685 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,667.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

