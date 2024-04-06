HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.26

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $116.26 and traded as low as $114.68. HOYA shares last traded at $115.80, with a volume of 22,109 shares trading hands.

HOYA Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. HOYA had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HOYA Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

