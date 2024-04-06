HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $637.36.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $669.89 on Friday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $390.22 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $616.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.70 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 56 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

