HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $637.36.

NYSE HUBS opened at $669.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $390.22 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -188.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $616.39 and its 200 day moving average is $540.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 56 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

