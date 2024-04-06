Ian Shakil Sells 45,906 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Shakil sold 45,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $188,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,183.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ian Shakil also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $230,603.98.
- On Thursday, March 28th, Ian Shakil sold 31,994 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $129,895.64.
Augmedix Price Performance
Shares of AUGX opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Augmedix
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on AUGX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
