Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.97

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.97 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 632,226 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ilika from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IKA
Ilika Stock Performance
Ilika Company Profile
Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ilika
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.