ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.44 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.21 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,209,018 shares.
ImmuPharma Trading Down 4.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.50 and a beta of 1.32.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
