Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading Down 6.3%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 127,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 91,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their target price on shares of Indiva from C$0.13 to C$0.15 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$10.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Tweed Inc. sold 286,000 shares of Indiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$26,540.80. Insiders sold 1,185,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,026 over the last ninety days. 36.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

