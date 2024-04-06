Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 217,512 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 69,563 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:PNOV opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

