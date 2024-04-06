Insider Buying: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Acquires C$188,670.60 in Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 27,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

CJ opened at C$7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.78. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.07). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of C$148.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.7502646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CJ shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.