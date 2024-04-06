Insider Buying: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Acquires C$188,670.60 in Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 27,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60.
CJ opened at C$7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.78. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.96.
Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.07). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of C$148.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.7502646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on CJ shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
