Insider Selling: Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Insider Sells $1,072,400.00 in Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:J opened at $147.91 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average is $136.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

