Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells $199,504.80 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $199,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 908,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.32 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Semrush by 1,232.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 260.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Semrush

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.