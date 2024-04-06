Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells $199,504.80 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $199,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 908,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.32 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
SEMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
