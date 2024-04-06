Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Sells $170,546.70 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 12,930 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $170,546.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 449,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,074.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 40,921 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $510,694.08.

On Friday, January 5th, Eugenie Levin sold 71,165 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $890,985.80.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,312.00 and a beta of 1.56. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

