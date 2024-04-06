Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 1,031,659 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $36,314,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 545,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,185,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

nCino Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after buying an additional 1,808,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $25,336,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after buying an additional 704,230 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,398,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

