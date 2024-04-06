Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.37

Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.37 and traded as high as $37.13. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 31,488 shares trading hands.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $718.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insteel Industries Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $61,980.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 728,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 482,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.